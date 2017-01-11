Toyota's Prius hybrid top seller in 2016

Toyota Motor Corp.'s Prius was the best-selling vehicle in Japan last year for the first time since 2012, data from industry bodies showed Wednesday.

The Prius marked sales of 248,258 units, up 94.9 percent from 2015, according to the Japan Automobile Dealers Association. The remodeled version of the hybrid car went on sale in late 2015.

The ranking based on data from the JADA and the Japan Light Motor Vehicle and Motorcycle Association reflected the continued popularity of fuel efficient hybrid models and minicars. Of the 10 top-selling vehicles, five were minicars which have engines no larger than 660 cc.