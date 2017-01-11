Close

Kyodo News

January 11, 2017 14:55

14:29 11 January 2017

Japan's table tennis star Fukuhara says family first, for now

TAIPEI, Jan. 11, Kyodo

Olympic table tennis player Ai Fukuhara of Japan, who just held her wedding ceremony in Taipei earlier this month, set the principle of her professional career, saying she will put family first before the sport.

Fukuhara, 28, told Taiwan's Apple Daily in an interview published on Wednesday that she felt for the first time that she has found someone who is as important as table tennis.

Saying she is the kind of person who goes all-out for everything, Fukuhara told the newspaper that her experiences have taught her that she does not usually get good results if she tries to do two things at the same time.

