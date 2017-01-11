Close

Kyodo News

January 11, 2017 14:54

14:37 11 January 2017

China, Russia can never match U.S. global influence: Obama

WASHINGTON, Jan. 11, Kyodo

China and Russia can never rival the United States in terms of global influence as long as Washington firmly upholds universal values such as democracy, the rule of law and human rights, departing U.S. President Barack Obama said Tuesday.

"Rivals like Russia and China cannot match our influence around the world unless we give up what we stand for, and turn ourselves into just another big country that bullies smaller neighbors," Obama said in his farewell address in Chicago.

Obama was apparently referring to Moscow's unilateral annexation of Ukraine's Crimea region and Beijing's construction and militarization of island outposts in the South China Sea subject to territorial disputes with its smaller neighbors such as the Philippines and Vietnam.

