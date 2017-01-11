Gov't panel to release interim report on emperor abdication Jan. 23

A panel tasked with examining the potential abdication of Japan's aging Emperor Akihito, who has indicated his desire to step down, will release an interim report of its findings on Jan. 23, the six-member group said Wednesday.

The advisory group plans to assess the pros and cons of the situation, including ways to alleviate the 83-year-old emperor's burden from duties, panel member Takashi Mikuriya said after a meeting at the prime minister's office.

The panel, chaired by Takashi Imai, honorary chairman of the Japan Business Federation, is expected to make its final proposal in spring.