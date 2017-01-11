Close

Kyodo News

January 11, 2017 16:25

  • Subscription
  • Japanese
  • Simplified Chinese
  • Traditional Chinese
  • Korean

more

Category

PAGE BACK

Not a subscriber? See options available.

15:33 11 January 2017

Gov't panel to release interim report on emperor abdication Jan. 23

TOKYO, Jan. 11, Kyodo

A panel tasked with examining the potential abdication of Japan's aging Emperor Akihito, who has indicated his desire to step down, will release an interim report of its findings on Jan. 23, the six-member group said Wednesday.

The advisory group plans to assess the pros and cons of the situation, including ways to alleviate the 83-year-old emperor's burden from duties, panel member Takashi Mikuriya said after a meeting at the prime minister's office.

The panel, chaired by Takashi Imai, honorary chairman of the Japan Business Federation, is expected to make its final proposal in spring.

To have fuller access to the Kyodo News website, it is necessary to subscribe. We offer a broad range of subscription options depending on your needs. Learn more.

  • Gov't panel to release interim report on emperor abdication Jan. 23
  • Imperial New Year's Lectures held at Imperial Palace
Category

PAGE BACK

Slideshows

Previous

  • 1

Next

South China Sea
United Nations (Fully Accessible)
Japan-China
North Korea
Rugby Japan
Nuclear Issues
Opinion Pieces (Fully Accessible)
Video Advisory
Most Popular
  1. 6 Jan 2017Cambodia asks Japan to conduct feasibility study on airport rail link
  2. 6 Jan 2017Japanese evening newspaper headlines
  3. 6 Jan 2017U.S. trade deficit widens 6.8% in November
  4. 6 Jan 2017U.N. envoy to visit Myanmar next week to assess human rights situation
  5. 6 Jan 2017Abe meets U.S. investor Soros after stressing economic focus

Copyright 2017 Kyodo News. All Rights Reserved.

News ReaderClose

Latest News

Category

Select :
All
None
  • Delete
  • Read It Later

Delete

Read It LaterClose
Select :
All
None
  • Delete