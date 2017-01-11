Mitsubishi Electric referred to prosecutors for alleged overwork

The labor ministry referred Mitsubishi Electric Corp. to prosecutors Wednesday on suspicion of forcing excessive overtime on a male employee, who subsequently became mentally ill and was laid off.

In a case that follows the suicide of an overworked employee of advertising giant Dentsu Inc., the Tokyo-based electronics manufacturer allegedly made the 31-year-old man work far longer than the maximum of 60 hours of monthly overtime set in a labor-management agreement after he joined the company in April 2013, according to his lawyer.

His supervisor at the time was also referred to prosecutors for an alleged violation of the labor standards law.