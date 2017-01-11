Close

January 11, 2017 17:57

16:31 11 January 2017

FEATURE: "Slipperiness forecast" alerts pedestrians to hazardous pavements

By Kazuyoshi Hayakawa
SAPPORO, Jan. 11, Kyodo

While most winter weather reports broadcast the likelihood of snow, wind or ice, meteorologists in Sapporo, northern Japan, forecast the slipperiness of pavements in an effort to help pedestrians walk safely in the cold.

A certified forecaster at the Japan Weather Association, Fumiyoshi Kawamura, 47, takes turns with five colleagues to issue "Tsuru-tsuru (slipperiness) forecasts" every 5 p.m. for the following morning between December and mid-March.

The forecasts began in fiscal 2007 and are posted on the "Walk Smart" website (http://tsurutsuru.jp/index.html) of the Winter Life Promotion Council, an organization set up to serve Sapporo residents and visitors in the colder months of the year. They evaluate expected slipperiness of the pavements in three levels; "very slippery," "slippery" and "not so slippery."

