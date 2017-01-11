BOJ chief voices optimism over U.S. economy before Trump remarks

Hours ahead of a press conference by U.S. President-elect Donald Trump, Bank of Japan Governor Haruhiko Kuroda said Wednesday that he voiced optimism regarding the current U.S. economic expansion during a meeting with Prime Minister Shinzo Abe earlier in the day.

The meeting between Kuroda and Abe, the first since last September, came amid growing fears that global financial markets could be rattled by the remarks of the outspoken U.S. leader who is due to take office on Jan. 20.

"We had no detailed talks about President-elect Trump," Kuroda told reporters after the 30-minute meeting with Abe at the prime minister's office, but he added, "U.S. economic growth has been steadily accelerating so far."