January 11, 2017 19:28

19:05 11 January 2017

China voices hope of building healthy ties with Japan

BEIJING, Jan. 11, Kyodo

A high-ranking Chinese official on Wednesday voiced hope of building healthy ties with Japan through more exchanges between lawmakers.

"Through exchanges, I hope for more sound and stable development of China-Japan relations," Zhang Dejiang, who is ranked third in China's Communist Party and serves as chairman of the Standing Committee of the National People's Congress, told a cross-party group of Japanese lower house lawmakers in Beijing.

The meeting between the delegation and Zhang was held as the two countries are trying to accelerate their reconciliation efforts by using a wider spectrum of channels this year, in which they will mark the 45th anniversary of the normalization of diplomatic ties.

