Kyodo News

January 11, 2017 22:29

21:03 11 January 2017

Era name for new emperor may be announced ahead of accession: sources

TOKYO, Jan. 11, Kyodo

The Japanese government may announce a new era name for the next emperor around half a year before he takes over the throne, possibly on Jan. 1, 2019, in line with 83-year-old Emperor Akihito's desire to abdicate, government sources said Wednesday.

The floated idea to announce the new era name for Crown Prince Naruhito, 56, ahead of his accession is aimed at curbing the impact of changing era names on people's lives by setting preparation time, according to the sources.

An era name is declared for the reign of each emperor under law in Japan.

