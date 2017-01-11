Taiwan legislature passes bill paving way for nuclear-free future

Taiwan's legislature passed amendments to the Electricity Act on Wednesday, paving way for the end of nuclear power and aggressive renewable energy development on the island.

The passage of the legal revision, which sets a 2025 target for phasing out nuclear power generation and developing the green energy to help replace it, reflects a shift in energy policy amid concerns over nuclear safety that flared up after the 2011 Fukushima nuclear disaster.

To help facilitate reaching this goal, green energy has been placed on a list of five innovative industries Tsai proposed to support in reshaping Taiwan's industrial base.