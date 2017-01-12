Close

January 12, 2017

03:48 12 January 2017

Trump promises to create more jobs in U.S.

NEW YORK, Jan. 11, Kyodo

U.S. President-elect Donald Trump said Wednesday he will devote every effort to create more jobs in the United States, while threatening to slap heavy taxes on companies that shift operations overseas.

"I will be the greatest jobs producer that God ever created," he said during his first news conference since he won the Nov. 8 presidential election.

Trump also threatened to impose hefty taxes if companies operating in the United States relocate overseas at the sacrifice of American workers.

