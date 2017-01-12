05:33 12 January 2017
URGENT: Tillerson vows U.S. will defend Japan over Senkakus
WASHINGTON, Jan. 11, Kyodo
U.S. Secretary of State nominee Rex Tillerson on Wednesday affirmed Washington's commitment to the defense of Japan in the event that China attempts to take the Japanese-administered Senkaku Islands in the East China Sea.
"We've made commitment to Japan in terms of a guarantee of their defense," Tillerson said during his Senate confirmation hearing, when asked about U.S. response to any Chinese attempt to take the islets by force.
==Kyodo