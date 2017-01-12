16:45 12 January 2017
Ex-U.N. chief to return home amid speculation for presidency
SEOUL, Jan. 12, Kyodo
Former U.N. Secretary General Ban Ki Moon is set to return home to South Korea on Thursday amid wide speculation he may run for the presidency.
Ban, a former South Korean foreign minister, is scheduled to arrive at Incheon International Airport around 5 p.m.
In his final speech as U.N. chief last month, Ban, 72, hinted at his next ambition, saying that he would return to South Korea in 2017, after concluding his second five-year term in New York, and would "consider seriously" how he might best serve his country.
