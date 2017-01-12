Close

January 12, 2017 18:12

16:45 12 January 2017

Ex-U.N. chief to return home amid speculation for presidency

SEOUL, Jan. 12, Kyodo

Former U.N. Secretary General Ban Ki Moon is set to return home to South Korea on Thursday amid wide speculation he may run for the presidency.

Ban, a former South Korean foreign minister, is scheduled to arrive at Incheon International Airport around 5 p.m.

In his final speech as U.N. chief last month, Ban, 72, hinted at his next ambition, saying that he would return to South Korea in 2017, after concluding his second five-year term in New York, and would "consider seriously" how he might best serve his country.

