Historical post-abdication title eyed for Emperor Akihito

Emperor Akihito could assume the historical title of "joko," in line with past imperial practice, if he abdicates, sources close to the matter said Thursday.

To avoid power being split between a retired emperor and his successor, an advisory panel to the government of Prime Minister Shinzo Abe is expected to discuss what official role the retired emperor should play, according to the sources.

Historically, retired emperors assumed titles such as "daijo tenno" (retired sovereign), abbreviated as "joko." But no emperor has relinquished the throne since Emperor Kokaku in 1817 and as the current Imperial House Law has no provision for abdication, there is no rule regarding the title of a retired emperor.