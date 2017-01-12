Close

Kyodo News

January 12, 2017 19:44

  • Subscription
  • Japanese
  • Simplified Chinese
  • Traditional Chinese
  • Korean

more

Category

PAGE BACK

Not a subscriber? See options available.

19:27 12 January 2017

Historical post-abdication title eyed for Emperor Akihito

TOKYO, Jan. 12, Kyodo

Emperor Akihito could assume the historical title of "joko," in line with past imperial practice, if he abdicates, sources close to the matter said Thursday.

To avoid power being split between a retired emperor and his successor, an advisory panel to the government of Prime Minister Shinzo Abe is expected to discuss what official role the retired emperor should play, according to the sources.

Historically, retired emperors assumed titles such as "daijo tenno" (retired sovereign), abbreviated as "joko." But no emperor has relinquished the throne since Emperor Kokaku in 1817 and as the current Imperial House Law has no provision for abdication, there is no rule regarding the title of a retired emperor.

To have fuller access to the Kyodo News website, it is necessary to subscribe. We offer a broad range of subscription options depending on your needs. Learn more.

  • Emperor, empress watch sumo bouts
Category

PAGE BACK

Slideshows

Previous

  • 1

Next

South China Sea
United Nations (Fully Accessible)
Japan-China
North Korea
Rugby Japan
Nuclear Issues
Opinion Pieces (Fully Accessible)
Video Advisory
Most Popular
  1. 6 Jan 2017Cambodia asks Japan to conduct feasibility study on airport rail link
  2. 6 Jan 2017Japanese evening newspaper headlines
  3. 6 Jan 2017U.S. trade deficit widens 6.8% in November
  4. 6 Jan 2017Abe meets U.S. investor Soros after stressing economic focus
  5. 6 Jan 2017U.N. envoy to visit Myanmar next week to assess human rights situation

Copyright 2017 Kyodo News. All Rights Reserved.

News ReaderClose

Latest News

Category

Select :
All
None
  • Delete
  • Read It Later

Delete

Read It LaterClose
Select :
All
None
  • Delete