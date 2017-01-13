N. Korea's ICBM threatens U.S., Asia remains priority: Mattis

U.S. Defense Secretary-designate James Mattis said Thursday North Korea's plans to test-fire an intercontinental ballistic missile pose a "serious threat" to the United States, vowing to work closely with Japan and South Korea to counter Pyongyang's weapons programs.

Speaking at his confirmation hearing at the Senate Armed Services Committee, Marine Gen. Mattis said the Asia-Pacific region continues to be a priority area for the incoming administration of President-elect Donald Trump.

Mattis assured Japan and other U.S. allies that Washington will embrace U.S. alliances and security partnerships, while calling for all U.S. allies to live up to their treaty obligations.