January 13, 2017 12:25

11:06 13 January 2017

Honda to revive Civic in Japan after 6-year hiatus

TOKYO, Jan. 13, Kyodo

Honda Motor Co. will revive the Civic compact line in Japan this summer after a roughly six-year hiatus, the automaker said Friday.

The Japanese automaker, which plans to launch three Civic models including a sedan, aims to enhance its brand power by reviving the car line widely known in the country.

Honda has sold around 24 million units of the Civic cars worldwide since its launch in 1972. The vehicle remains popular abroad, even being named the North American Car of the Year in 2016.

