Japan, U.S. "appropriately" sharing costs of alliance: Japan gov't

Japan and the United States are already appropriately sharing the burden of their security alliance, the Japanese government's top spokesman said Friday following remarks by U.S. President-elect Donald Trump's defense secretary nominee that U.S. allies need to contribute their "fair share."

"It's important that the Japan-U.S. alliance not be a framework by which only one of the countries reaps benefits, but that Japan and the United States appropriately share, including the costs of stationing the U.S. military (in Japan)," Chief Cabinet Secretary Yoshihide Suga told a press conference.

Those costs "are being appropriately covered between Japan and the United States," he said.