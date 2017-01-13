Close

Kyodo News

January 13, 2017 12:25

  • Subscription
  • Japanese
  • Simplified Chinese
  • Traditional Chinese
  • Korean

more

Category

PAGE BACK

Not a subscriber? See options available.

11:28 13 January 2017

Japan, U.S. "appropriately" sharing costs of alliance: Japan gov't

TOKYO, Jan. 13, Kyodo

Japan and the United States are already appropriately sharing the burden of their security alliance, the Japanese government's top spokesman said Friday following remarks by U.S. President-elect Donald Trump's defense secretary nominee that U.S. allies need to contribute their "fair share."

"It's important that the Japan-U.S. alliance not be a framework by which only one of the countries reaps benefits, but that Japan and the United States appropriately share, including the costs of stationing the U.S. military (in Japan)," Chief Cabinet Secretary Yoshihide Suga told a press conference.

Those costs "are being appropriately covered between Japan and the United States," he said.

To have fuller access to the Kyodo News website, it is necessary to subscribe. We offer a broad range of subscription options depending on your needs. Learn more.

Category

PAGE BACK

Slideshows

Previous

  • 1

Next

South China Sea
United Nations (Fully Accessible)
Japan-China
North Korea
Rugby Japan
Nuclear Issues
Opinion Pieces (Fully Accessible)
Video Advisory
Most Popular
  1. 7 Jan 2017Japanese evening newspaper headlines
  2. 7 Jan 2017Japanese morning newspaper headlines
  3. 7 Jan 2017Main events scheduled for Sunday, Jan. 8
  4. 7 Jan 2017Myanmar asked Malaysia to block NGOs' aid flotilla for Rakhine
  5. 8 Jan 2017Main events scheduled for Monday, Jan. 9

Copyright 2017 Kyodo News. All Rights Reserved.

News ReaderClose

Latest News

Category

Select :
All
None
  • Delete
  • Read It Later

Delete

Read It LaterClose
Select :
All
None
  • Delete