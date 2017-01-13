Close

Kyodo News

January 13, 2017 12:25

11:34 13 January 2017

Ex-U.N. head Ban rejects Japan call to remove "comfort women" statue

SEOUL, Jan. 13, Kyodo

Former U.N. Secretary General Ban Ki Moon has rebuffed Tokyo's demands for the removal of statues representing women forced to work in Japan's wartime military brothels that have been placed in front of its diplomatic missions in South Korea, according to an interview published Friday.

"If the 1 billion yen is related to the removal of the girls' statues...the money should be sent back (to Japan)," Ban told the JoongAng Ilbo newspaper aboard an airplane on his way home to South Korea on Thursday.

He was referring to the 1 billion yen ($8.6 million) disbursed by the Japanese government last year to a South Korean fund to help the women and their families under a 2015 agreement with South Korea to resolve the "comfort women " issue finally and irreversibly.

  • Ex-U.N. chief Ban returns home amid speculation of presidential run
