China's 2016 int'l trade down for 2nd straight year

China's exports and imports in 2016 fell for the second straight year, official data showed Friday, in the latest sign that growth of the world's second-largest economy is moderating.

The shrinkage of 6.8 percent in U.S. dollar-denominated terms was announced as U.S. President-elect Donald Trump has laid much of the blame on China for the loss of jobs in his country.

China's exports last year dropped 7.7 percent from the year prior, while imports fell 5.5 percent, according to the General Administration of Customs, which released the data.