Rugby: Suntory's Top League hopes once again in their own hands

Suntory Sungoliath will be hoping it is not a case of deja vu Saturday when they take on Kobe Kobelco Steelers with the Japan Rugby Top League title at stake.

Keisuke Sawaki's side go into the game knowing a win will give them their fourth championship. But the coach knows all too well that nothing can be taken for granted.

On Jan. 25, 2004, Suntory went into the final weekend of the league's inaugural season knowing a bonus-point win against Toshiba Brave Lupus would seal the title.

Sawaki was playing inside center that day, but starved of the ball he and his teammates went down 50-12, handing the title to Kobe and leaving Suntory in fourth place.

"Kobe will be a big challenge as they are a strong team so we are under no illusions. We know the job is not done," said New Zealand's 2011 Rugby World Cup final hero Stephen Donald after last week's 48-0 win over Toshiba.

Donald -- who joined Suntory mid-season as a replacement for Christian Lealiifano, who was diagnosed with leukemia in August -- has made a big impact in his short time here and his presence along with that of Joe Wheeler and George Smith has been one of the reasons Suntory go into the 15th and final round unbeaten.

"Did I think we would be 14 from 14? No," said Smith, who returned to the club after two years in Europe.

"To see the improvement has been fantastic. And the players still want to improve at the back end of the season which shows the drive within the team."

"There's a real good group all in their mid-20s and that experience spreads across the team. The coaching staff have also had a big input on how we play."

Talking with Smith, winner of 111 caps for Australia, Donald and Wheeler, a Super Rugby winner with the Highlanders, the one word that keeps coming up is "fun."

"It's a great club and I am really loving my time here. We play a good brand of rugby," said Donald, who paid special tribute to flyhalf Kosei Ono, who has picked up a plethora of man-of-the-match awards this season.

"Playing outside Kos has been good. He's got that Japanese/New Zealand heritage so the language is there and it's easy to play off him."

Wheeler, meanwhile, paid tribute to Suntory's version of the little and large show -- wing Takaaki Nakazuru (1.77 meters and 80 kilograms) and lock Shinya Makabe (1.92 meters and 119 kilograms) -- as well as two of his fellow imports.

"Nakazuru has been outstanding. He's a small guy but he's got a heart like a lion and he's bloody quick." the New Zealand-born lock said of the 26-year-old flyer, who has a league-leading 17 tries.

"And the old hands like Makabe have really stepped up. George Smith has shown he is still a world-class player and 'The Beave' (Donald) has been great the last few weeks. Everyone is enjoying their footy and that seems to be the difference between this year and last year."

Suntory finished outside the top eight last season for the first time, but Smith, whose partnership with Hendrik Tui and Juntaro Takemoto in the back row has benefited Suntory greatly both in attack and defense, is not surprised they have bounced back so quickly.

"We have a lot of variety in midfield and the front row are really shaping up and coming of age," he explained.

Sawaki, who took over from Andy Friend in the offseason, spent the last few years in the national set-up under Eddie Jones. Jones himself took over the Brave Blossoms after coaching Suntory to the league title in 2011-12 and 2012-13, and the influence of the current England coach is evident.

"We train at test-match intensity so the credit needs to go to the whole squad," said Wheeler.

Yamaha Jubilo, who take on Toyota Verblitz on Saturday, will be hoping Suntory slip up so they can bag their first league title.

But as Smith pointed out, fate is in Suntory's hands.

"We are in a good position. It's do or die."

