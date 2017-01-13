Abe, Duterte aim to forge personal ties at president's home in Davao

Prime Minister Shinzo Abe and Philippines President Rodrigo Duterte sought to strengthen personal ties Friday as they held talks for a second day, this time at the latter's private residence in the southern island city of Davao.

It is the first visit by a sitting foreign leader to Davao, where Duterte served as mayor for around 22 years and enjoys more than 90-percent approval, according to the Japanese Foreign Ministry.

The leaders, who agreed on economic and security cooperation amid China's growing assertiveness in the region at their meeting on Thursday in Manila, conversed informally over breakfast at the president's residence for about an hour, the ministry said.