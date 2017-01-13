Close

Kyodo News

January 13, 2017 13:56

  • Subscription
  • Japanese
  • Simplified Chinese
  • Traditional Chinese
  • Korean

more

Category

PAGE BACK

Not a subscriber? See options available.

12:40 13 January 2017

Abe, Duterte aim to forge personal ties at president's home in Davao

By Junko Horiuchi
DAVAO, Philippines, Jan. 13, Kyodo

Prime Minister Shinzo Abe and Philippines President Rodrigo Duterte sought to strengthen personal ties Friday as they held talks for a second day, this time at the latter's private residence in the southern island city of Davao.

It is the first visit by a sitting foreign leader to Davao, where Duterte served as mayor for around 22 years and enjoys more than 90-percent approval, according to the Japanese Foreign Ministry.

The leaders, who agreed on economic and security cooperation amid China's growing assertiveness in the region at their meeting on Thursday in Manila, conversed informally over breakfast at the president's residence for about an hour, the ministry said.

To have fuller access to the Kyodo News website, it is necessary to subscribe. We offer a broad range of subscription options depending on your needs. Learn more.

  • Abe welcomed at Duterte's home in Davao
Category

PAGE BACK

Slideshows

Previous

  • 1

Next

South China Sea
United Nations (Fully Accessible)
Japan-China
North Korea
Rugby Japan
Nuclear Issues
Opinion Pieces (Fully Accessible)
Video Advisory
Most Popular
  1. 7 Jan 2017Japanese evening newspaper headlines
  2. 7 Jan 2017Japanese morning newspaper headlines
  3. 7 Jan 2017Main events scheduled for Sunday, Jan. 8
  4. 7 Jan 2017Myanmar asked Malaysia to block NGOs' aid flotilla for Rakhine
  5. 8 Jan 2017Main events scheduled for Monday, Jan. 9

Copyright 2017 Kyodo News. All Rights Reserved.

News ReaderClose

Latest News

Category

Select :
All
None
  • Delete
  • Read It Later

Delete

Read It LaterClose
Select :
All
None
  • Delete