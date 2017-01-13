Close

January 13, 2017 13:56

13:29 13 January 2017

Rugby: Canon Eagles coach Nagatomo to step down

TOKYO, Jan. 13, Kyodo

Canon Eagles will not renew the contract of current head coach Yoji Nagatomo after this season, the Machida-based Japanese Top League side said Friday.

The 45-year-old Nagatomo, who was capped eight times by Japan at scrumhalf after serving as captain of both Meiji University and Suntory, drew the curtain on his stellar career in 2002 after 10 years with the corporate side.

The Miyazaki Prefecture native joined Canon as head coach in 2009 and helped them win promotion to the Top League in 2012.

==Kyodo

