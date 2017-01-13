Close

Kyodo News

January 13, 2017 16:58

15:24 13 January 2017

Japan archipelago braces for heavy snow at weekend

TOKYO, Jan. 13, Kyodo

The Japanese archipelago is in the grip of a cold air mass with heavy snowfall forecast over the weekend, mainly from northeastern to western Sea of Japan coast, the weather agency said Friday, warning of severe snowstorms and icy road conditions.

A woman was found buried in snow near her house in Yamagata Prefecture Thursday night and later confirmed dead, while two elderly women suffered serious injuries Friday morning in Yamagata and Akita prefectures while clearing snow, police said.

Heavy snowfall is also expected on the Pacific side of the country Saturday, coinciding with the start of the first round of college examinations for public and most private universities, the agency said.

