January 13, 2017 16:58

16:04 13 January 2017

Nintendo to launch new Switch game console on March 3

TOKYO, Jan. 13, Kyodo

Nintendo Co. said Friday it will launch its new Switch game console on March 3 in Japan and markets across the world, and revealed details such as price and the lineup of game titles.

The Kyoto-based game maker said that the next-generation game console, billed as a combination of a home device experience and a portable entertainment system, will be available for 29,980 yen in Japan and $299.99 in the United States. The company will start accepting preorders in Japan on Jan. 21.

The new console "will change the way people play video games," Nintendo President Tatsumi Kimishima said at a presentation held in Tokyo. The company also said that one of the game titles for the console features Super Mario, the company's most iconic game character.

