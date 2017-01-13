Close

Kyodo News

January 13, 2017 18:29

17:00 13 January 2017

Video Advisory (Jan. 13) Tokyo DisneySea's 15th anniversary show

TOKYO, Jan. 13, Kyodo

The following is the latest available news video.

 

Tokyo DisneySea's 15th anniversary show

-- As Tokyo DisneySea's 15th anniversary events near their end, the amusement park unveils its grand finale special performance "Crystal Wishes Journey" to the media on Jan. 12, 2017, the day before opening to public. At Tokyo Disneyland, an event was held to let children dance with Anna, Elsa and Olaf, the key characters from the movie "Frozen," in front of Cinderella Castle.

(http://www.47news.jp/movie/general_topics/post_15696/)

 

NOTE: To see and order the video, please go to the URL given. Use of the video is limited to news and other relevant broadcasting.

==Kyodo

