Close

Kyodo News

January 13, 2017 21:31

  • Subscription
  • Japanese
  • Simplified Chinese
  • Traditional Chinese
  • Korean

more

Category

PAGE BACK

Not a subscriber? See options available.

20:27 13 January 2017

Japan bankruptcies hit 26-year low in 2016 on financial assistance

TOKYO, Jan. 13, Kyodo

The number of corporate bankruptcies in Japan last year fell to the lowest level since 1990 helped by financial institutional assistance and improving business confidence, a survey showed Friday.

The number of business failures last year with debts of more than 10 million yen (about $87,000) fell 4.2 percent from 2015 to 8,446 cases in 2016, marking a year-on-year decrease for the eighth consecutive year, Tokyo Shoko Research said.

Corporate failures have declined "as financial institutions continue to support companies, especially small and medium-sized firms," the credit research agency said, also attributing the fall to improving corporate performances.

To have fuller access to the Kyodo News website, it is necessary to subscribe. We offer a broad range of subscription options depending on your needs. Learn more.

Category

PAGE BACK

Slideshows

Previous

  • 1

Next

South China Sea
United Nations (Fully Accessible)
Japan-China
North Korea
Rugby Japan
Nuclear Issues
Opinion Pieces (Fully Accessible)
Video Advisory
Most Popular
  1. 7 Jan 2017Japanese evening newspaper headlines
  2. 7 Jan 2017Japanese morning newspaper headlines
  3. 7 Jan 2017Main events scheduled for Sunday, Jan. 8
  4. 7 Jan 2017Myanmar asked Malaysia to block NGOs' aid flotilla for Rakhine
  5. 8 Jan 2017Main events scheduled for Monday, Jan. 9

Copyright 2017 Kyodo News. All Rights Reserved.

News ReaderClose

Latest News

Category

Select :
All
None
  • Delete
  • Read It Later

Delete

Read It LaterClose
Select :
All
None
  • Delete