Japan bankruptcies hit 26-year low in 2016 on financial assistance

The number of corporate bankruptcies in Japan last year fell to the lowest level since 1990 helped by financial institutional assistance and improving business confidence, a survey showed Friday.

The number of business failures last year with debts of more than 10 million yen (about $87,000) fell 4.2 percent from 2015 to 8,446 cases in 2016, marking a year-on-year decrease for the eighth consecutive year, Tokyo Shoko Research said.

Corporate failures have declined "as financial institutions continue to support companies, especially small and medium-sized firms," the credit research agency said, also attributing the fall to improving corporate performances.