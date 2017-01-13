23:31 13 January 2017
FOCUS: Death of Rafsanjani casts shadow over Iran's diplomacy
By Mohammad Gharebag
TEHRAN, Jan. 13, Kyodo
With the death this week of former Iranian President Akbar Hashemi Rafsanjani, the country has lost a forward-looking visionary leader whose moderate views will be sorely missed, according to one Iran analyst.
"With Rafsanjani's death, moderation and pragmatism have lost a major representative in the body of authority, and this might have a negative impact on Iran's foreign policy in the long term," Saeed Leylaz, a professor at Shahid Beheshti University in Tehran, told Kyodo News.
Rafsanjani, a central figure in the 1979 Iranian revolution, symbolized a power balance in the Islamic Republic, he added.
