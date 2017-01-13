FOCUS: Death of Rafsanjani casts shadow over Iran's diplomacy

With the death this week of former Iranian President Akbar Hashemi Rafsanjani, the country has lost a forward-looking visionary leader whose moderate views will be sorely missed, according to one Iran analyst.

"With Rafsanjani's death, moderation and pragmatism have lost a major representative in the body of authority, and this might have a negative impact on Iran's foreign policy in the long term," Saeed Leylaz, a professor at Shahid Beheshti University in Tehran, told Kyodo News.

Rafsanjani, a central figure in the 1979 Iranian revolution, symbolized a power balance in the Islamic Republic, he added.