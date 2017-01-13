Monkeys can make strategic choices based on memory: Japanese research

Monkeys have the ability to make judgments and be confident about their strategic choices based on memory, according to a study released Friday by a team of Japanese university researchers.

Researchers from Juntendo University and the University of Tokyo tested to see if the monkeys' "metamemory," or ability to monitor one's memory process that is characteristic of humans, affected how confident macaque monkeys were in responding to prior stimuli, according to the study published in the U.S. journal Science.

To test their memory, the monkeys were first shown four graphics, and later tested to see if they could identify those images when presented with other images as well.