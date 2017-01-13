Close

Kyodo News

January 14, 2017 0:33

  • Subscription
  • Japanese
  • Simplified Chinese
  • Traditional Chinese
  • Korean

more

Category

PAGE BACK

Not a subscriber? See options available.

23:45 13 January 2017

Recalled Japan envoy may return to Seoul next week: sources

TOKYO, Jan. 13, Kyodo

The Japanese ambassador to South Korea who was recalled this week over erection of a "comfort women" statue in Busan may return to Seoul next week, government sources said Friday.

Yasumasa Nagamine will wait for Prime Minister Shinzo Abe to return next Tuesday from an overseas trip to discuss how to deal with installation of a statue dedicated to women forced to work in Japan's wartime brothels, the sources said.

Nagamine returned to Tokyo on Monday to protest erection of the statue by a citizens' group in the southern port city, with Japan claiming the action contravenes a 2015 bilateral agreement.

To have fuller access to the Kyodo News website, it is necessary to subscribe. We offer a broad range of subscription options depending on your needs. Learn more.

  • Recalled Japan envoy may return to Seoul next week: sources
Category

PAGE BACK

Slideshows

Previous

  • 1

Next

South China Sea
United Nations (Fully Accessible)
Japan-China
North Korea
Rugby Japan
Nuclear Issues
Opinion Pieces (Fully Accessible)
Video Advisory
Most Popular
  1. 8 Jan 2017Main events scheduled for Monday, Jan. 9
  2. 8 Jan 2017Japanese morning newspaper headlines
  3. 8 Jan 2017Japan sees rapidly increasing number of syphilis cases
  4. 11 Jan 2017Ex-manager of Swiss Bank jailed, fined in 1MDB-related offenses
  5. 11 Jan 2017Deputy editor at major publisher arrested for allegedly killing wife

Copyright 2017 Kyodo News. All Rights Reserved.

News ReaderClose

Latest News

Category

Select :
All
None
  • Delete
  • Read It Later

Delete

Read It LaterClose
Select :
All
None
  • Delete