Recalled Japan envoy may return to Seoul next week: sources

The Japanese ambassador to South Korea who was recalled this week over erection of a "comfort women" statue in Busan may return to Seoul next week, government sources said Friday.

Yasumasa Nagamine will wait for Prime Minister Shinzo Abe to return next Tuesday from an overseas trip to discuss how to deal with installation of a statue dedicated to women forced to work in Japan's wartime brothels, the sources said.

Nagamine returned to Tokyo on Monday to protest erection of the statue by a citizens' group in the southern port city, with Japan claiming the action contravenes a 2015 bilateral agreement.