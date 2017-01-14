Close

Kyodo News

January 14, 2017

07:31 14 January 2017

Takata to pay $1 bil. penalty over exploding air bags

NEW YORK, Jan. 13, Kyodo

Takata Corp. of Japan has pleaded guilty to criminal wrongdoing and agreed to pay $1 billion over its handling of deadly air bag ruptures, the U.S. Justice Department said Friday.

A federal grand jury separately indicted three former senior officials of the parts supplier on charges of concealing defects in its air bag inflators.

The move comes after U.S. auto safety regulators in November 2015 imposed a $200 million civil fine on Takata for providing inadequate and inaccurate information to regulators about the defect.

