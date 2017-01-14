Close

Kyodo News

January 14, 2017 15:43

14:58 14 January 2017

Japan, Australia ink new defense logistics sharing pact

SYDNEY, Jan. 14, Kyodo

Japan and Australia signed Saturday a revised bilateral pact to boost logistics cooperation between their defense forces following a summit between Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe and his Australian counterpart Malcolm Turnbull.

Japan's Self-Defense Forces will now be able to supply ammunition to the Australian military under the revised Japan-Australia acquisition and cross-servicing agreement, or ACSA.

In a press appearance later Saturday, Abe and Turnbull underscored the importance of their cooperation, as well as trilateral cooperation with the United States, and its significance for the Asia-Pacific region.

