14:58 14 January 2017
Japan, Australia ink new defense logistics sharing pact
SYDNEY, Jan. 14, Kyodo
Japan and Australia signed Saturday a revised bilateral pact to boost logistics cooperation between their defense forces following a summit between Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe and his Australian counterpart Malcolm Turnbull.
Japan's Self-Defense Forces will now be able to supply ammunition to the Australian military under the revised Japan-Australia acquisition and cross-servicing agreement, or ACSA.
In a press appearance later Saturday, Abe and Turnbull underscored the importance of their cooperation, as well as trilateral cooperation with the United States, and its significance for the Asia-Pacific region.
