January 14, 2017 15:43

15:19 14 January 2017

Rugby: Suntory stay perfect to claim Top League title

KOBE, Jan. 14, Kyodo

Suntory Sungoliath were crowned Japan Rugby Top League champions Saturday following a 27-15 win over Kobe Kobelco Steelers.

The victory at Noevir Stadium sees Keisuke Sawaki's team finish the season unbeaten on 69 points, two more than Yamaha Jubilo, who beat Toyota Verblitz 27-8.

Hendrik Tui, Shota Emi and Kotaro Matsushima crossed the chalk for the Sungoliath with man-of-the-match Kosei Ono kicking three conversions and two penalty goals.

Suntory will look to complete the double when they take part in the season ending All-Japan Championship along with Yamaha, third-placed Panasonic Wild Knights and collegiate champions Teikyo University.

==Kyodo

