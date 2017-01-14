Tehran says any review of nuclear deal is "impossible"

Tehran said Friday that any attempt to review its nuclear deal would be "impossible" and that is the position of all countries which signed the deal.

"We will not let the nuclear dossier be re-opened, and any attempt to review the Iran deal is impossible," Deputy Foreign Minister Majid Takht Ravanchi told reporters.

Ravanchi's remarks came after U.S. Secretary of State nominee Rex Tillerson said on Wednesday he would recommend a "full review" of the landmark nuclear deal which Iran inked with Britain, France, Germany, China, Russia and the United States in 2015.