19:29 14 January 2017
Suspected case of bird flu detected at poultry farm in Gifu
GIFU, Japan, Jan. 14, Kyodo
Chickens at a poultry farm in Yamagata, Gifu Prefecture, in central Japan tested positive for highly pathogenic avian influenza in a preliminary test on Saturday, the prefectural government said.
The local government may order chickens at the farm to be culled depending on the results of a genetic test expected later in the day.
The farm notified the prefectural government of a suspected bird flu case in the morning, saying that many chickens there had died. Of seven chickens tested by the local government, six tested positive.
To have fuller access to the Kyodo News website, it is necessary to subscribe. We offer a broad range of subscription options depending on your needs. Learn more.