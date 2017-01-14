Suspected case of bird flu detected at poultry farm in Gifu

Chickens at a poultry farm in Yamagata, Gifu Prefecture, in central Japan tested positive for highly pathogenic avian influenza in a preliminary test on Saturday, the prefectural government said.

The local government may order chickens at the farm to be culled depending on the results of a genetic test expected later in the day.

The farm notified the prefectural government of a suspected bird flu case in the morning, saying that many chickens there had died. Of seven chickens tested by the local government, six tested positive.