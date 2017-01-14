Close

Kyodo News

January 14, 2017 23:18

  • Subscription
  • Japanese
  • Simplified Chinese
  • Traditional Chinese
  • Korean

more

Category

PAGE BACK

Not a subscriber? See options available.

22:06 14 January 2017

Video Advisory (Jan. 14) Exodus from Beijing begins ahead of Spring Festival

TOKYO, Jan. 14, Kyodo

The following is the latest available news video.

 

Exodus from Beijing begins ahead of Spring Festival

-- Travelers crowd outside Beijing station on Jan. 13, 2017, as an exodus of workers and students from the Chinese capital to their hometowns began ahead of China's Spring Festival.

(http://www.47news.jp/movie/general_topics/post_15707/)

 

NOTE: To see and order the video, please go to the URL given. Use of the video is limited to news and other relevant broadcasting.

==Kyodo

Category

PAGE BACK

Slideshows

Previous

  • 1

Next

South China Sea
United Nations (Fully Accessible)
Japan-China
North Korea
Rugby Japan
Nuclear Issues
Opinion Pieces (Fully Accessible)
Video Advisory
Most Popular
  1. 8 Jan 2017Main events scheduled for Monday, Jan. 9
  2. 8 Jan 2017Japanese morning newspaper headlines
  3. 12 Jan 2017N. Korea's top diplomat for Asian affairs in Beijing
  4. 11 Jan 2017Deputy editor at major publisher arrested for allegedly killing wife
  5. 8 Jan 2017Japan sees rapidly increasing number of syphilis cases

Copyright 2017 Kyodo News. All Rights Reserved.

News ReaderClose

Latest News

Category

Select :
All
None
  • Delete
  • Read It Later

Delete

Read It LaterClose
Select :
All
None
  • Delete