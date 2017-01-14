22:06 14 January 2017
Video Advisory (Jan. 14) Exodus from Beijing begins ahead of Spring Festival
TOKYO, Jan. 14, Kyodo
The following is the latest available news video.
Exodus from Beijing begins ahead of Spring Festival
-- Travelers crowd outside Beijing station on Jan. 13, 2017, as an exodus of workers and students from the Chinese capital to their hometowns began ahead of China's Spring Festival.
