Video Advisory (Jan. 14) Exodus from Beijing begins ahead of Spring Festival

Exodus from Beijing begins ahead of Spring Festival

-- Travelers crowd outside Beijing station on Jan. 13, 2017, as an exodus of workers and students from the Chinese capital to their hometowns began ahead of China's Spring Festival.

