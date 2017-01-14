Video Advisory (Jan. 14) Shinto ritual in snow

The following is the latest available news video.

Shinto ritual in snow

-- Four nearly naked men aged 15 to 25 splash cold water over each other in temperatures of minus 5 C and snow during a Shinto ritual dating back to 1831 to pray for bumper fish and farm crops, at a shrine in Kikonai, Hokkaido, northern Japan, on Jan. 13, 2017.

(http://www.47news.jp/movie/general_topics/post_15708/)

NOTE: To see and order the video, please go to the URL given. Use of the video is limited to news and other relevant broadcasting.

==Kyodo