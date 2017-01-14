22:10 14 January 2017
Video Advisory (Jan. 14) Shinto ritual in snow
TOKYO, Jan. 14, Kyodo
-- Four nearly naked men aged 15 to 25 splash cold water over each other in temperatures of minus 5 C and snow during a Shinto ritual dating back to 1831 to pray for bumper fish and farm crops, at a shrine in Kikonai, Hokkaido, northern Japan, on Jan. 13, 2017.
(http://www.47news.jp/movie/general_topics/post_15708/)
NOTE: To see and order the video, please go to the URL given. Use of the video is limited to news and other relevant broadcasting.
