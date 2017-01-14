Close

Kyodo News

January 14, 2017 23:18

22:20 14 January 2017

Toxic chemical 79 times safety limit detected at new fish market site

TOKYO, Jan. 14, Kyodo

An amount of benzene 79 times the government-set safety limit was detected among other toxic chemicals in groundwater taken from the site in Tokyo's Toyosu area where the famous Tsukiji fish market is to be relocated, officials of the Tokyo metropolitan government said Saturday.

With the shocking result prompting questions over the veracity of data from previous groundwater tests, which had rarely found any problematic levels of toxins, the metropolitan government's panel of experts said it will re-examine the groundwater there and release the result of the probe in March.

The new finding could delay Gov. Yuriko Koike's decision on whether to allow the planned market relocation to proceed. Koike had already postponed the relocation originally scheduled for last November to address safety concerns over the new site.

