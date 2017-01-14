23:57 14 January 2017
Bird flu detected at poultry farm in Gifu, 80,000 birds to be culled
GIFU, Japan, Jan. 14, Kyodo
A lab test confirmed highly pathogenic avian influenza among chickens at a poultry farm in Yamagata, Gifu Prefecture, in central Japan on Saturday, the prefectural government said, triggering a decision to cull all 80,000 chickens there.
The farm had notified the prefectural government of a suspected bird flu case in the morning, saying that many chickens there had died. Of seven chickens tested by the local government, six had tested positive in a preliminary exam.
The farm's chickens are for producing farm eggs. More than 100 have died, according to the local government.
