Filipino police arrest local man over murder of 2 Japanese in Manila

Philippine police have arrested a local man in the killings of two Japanese men in Manila in 2014 and 2015 in a "murder-for-insurance" case, local broadcasters reported Saturday.

The police arrested an army reservist Kirby Patricio Tan at his home in the southern part of Manila where they seized guns and a grenade, according to the report.

Tan is suspected of fatally shooting 32-year-old Shinsuke Toba, who ran an osteopathic clinic in Yamanashi Prefecture, west of Tokyo, on Oct. 18, 2014, and Tatsuya Nakamura, 42, an acquaintance of Toba also from Yamanashi, sometime between Aug. 31 and Sept. 1, 2015.