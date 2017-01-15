Heavy snowfall hits Japan, coldest day this winter in much of country

Temperatures plunged to their lowest level so far this winter in many regions of Japan on Sunday, with heavy snowfall continuing to hit areas especially along the Sea of Japan coast.

The Japan Meteorological Agency issued warnings of snowstorms and heavy accumulation in those areas through Monday. All Nippon Airways Co. and Japan Airlines Co. cancelled many flights while services on the Tokaido Shinkansen lines saw delays.

The mercury plunged below zero in many areas including the city of Oshu in Iwate Prefecture, which saw minus 16.5 C, a record-equaling low temperature in the city. Downtown Tokyo recorded minus 2.3 C, while Nagoya logged minus 3.6 C and Osaka minus 0.6 C.