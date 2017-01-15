Close

Kyodo News

January 15, 2017 15:59

  • Subscription
  • Japanese
  • Simplified Chinese
  • Traditional Chinese
  • Korean

more

Category

PAGE BACK

Not a subscriber? See options available.

14:39 15 January 2017

Heavy snowfall hits Japan, coldest day this winter in much of country

TOKYO, Jan. 15, Kyodo

Temperatures plunged to their lowest level so far this winter in many regions of Japan on Sunday, with heavy snowfall continuing to hit areas especially along the Sea of Japan coast.

The Japan Meteorological Agency issued warnings of snowstorms and heavy accumulation in those areas through Monday. All Nippon Airways Co. and Japan Airlines Co. cancelled many flights while services on the Tokaido Shinkansen lines saw delays.

The mercury plunged below zero in many areas including the city of Oshu in Iwate Prefecture, which saw minus 16.5 C, a record-equaling low temperature in the city. Downtown Tokyo recorded minus 2.3 C, while Nagoya logged minus 3.6 C and Osaka minus 0.6 C.

To have fuller access to the Kyodo News website, it is necessary to subscribe. We offer a broad range of subscription options depending on your needs. Learn more.

  • Heavy snow hits Japan, coldest day this winter in much of country
  • Heavy snow hits Japan, coldest day this winter in much of country
Category

PAGE BACK

Slideshows

Previous

  • 1

Next

South China Sea
United Nations (Fully Accessible)
Japan-China
North Korea
Rugby Japan
Nuclear Issues
Opinion Pieces (Fully Accessible)
Video Advisory
Most Popular
  1. 12 Jan 2017N. Korea's top diplomat for Asian affairs in Beijing
  2. 11 Jan 2017Deputy editor at major publisher arrested for allegedly killing wife
  3. 12 Jan 2017Restaurant industry opposes total smoking ban ahead of 2020 Olympics
  4. 11 Jan 2017Ex-manager of Swiss Bank jailed, fined in 1MDB-related offenses
  5. 12 Jan 2017Abe pledges $8.7 billion public-private package for Philippines

Copyright 2017 Kyodo News. All Rights Reserved.

News ReaderClose

Latest News

Category

Select :
All
None
  • Delete
  • Read It Later

Delete

Read It LaterClose
Select :
All
None
  • Delete