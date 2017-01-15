Close

January 15, 2017 17:30

16:40 15 January 2017

Ski jumping: Takanashi misses 1st World Cup podium of season

SAPPORO, Jan. 15, Kyodo

Japan's Sara Takanashi missed her first World Cup podium of the season on Sunday, while Norway's Maren Lundby won and Japan's Yuki Ito was second.

Competing in the eighth event of the young season, Takanashi, runner-up on Saturday in her home meet, could only manage 93- and 89-meter jumps for 217.4 points at the K-90 Miyanomori Ski Jump Stadium to end her return to native Hokkaido without a trophy.

A three-time overall champion on the circuit, Takanashi had won five of the season's first six competitions before the weekend.

