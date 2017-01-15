Close

Kyodo News

January 15, 2017 19:01

18:27 15 January 2017

Sumo: Hakuho shocker leaves Kisenosato alone at the top

TOKYO, Jan. 15, Kyodo

Yokozuna Hakuho suffered a stunning upset, handing ozeki Kisenosato the sole lead on Sunday as the New Year Grand Sumo Tournament passed the half-way mark after eight days.

Hakuho, looking to extend his record career championship haul to 38, entered the day with Kisenosato as one of just two unbeaten wrestlers in the 15-day tourney at Tokyo's Ryogoku Kokugikan, but No. 2 maegashira Arawashi (2-6) deflected his fellow Mongolian's lightning-quick charge and forced him out.

The loss left Kisenosato alone with an 8-0 record. Despite racking up more wins last year than any other wrestler, Kisenosato remains in the hunt for his first career championship. Although he looked extremely solid through the first week, he nearly slipped up on Sunday.

