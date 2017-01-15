Abe, Jokowi meet to strengthen cooperation on S. China Sea

Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe and Indonesian President Joko "Jokowi" Widodo met south of Jakarta on Sunday, with the leaders expected to affirm coordination on maritime security amid tension over China's military buildup in disputed waters of the South China Sea.

In the talks at Bogor Palace, Abe is also set to pitch Japan's cooperation in developing infrastructure in the Southeast Asian country, including a new port project in eastern Jakarta, at a time when Indonesia is strengthening economic ties with China.

Abe's visit to Indonesia is the latest stop on a four-nation tour since Thursday that has already taken him to the Philippines and Australia. He will fly to Vietnam on Monday.