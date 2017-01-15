Filipino police arrest local man over murder of 2 Japanese in Manila

Philippine police have arrested a local man over the killings of two Japanese men in Manila in 2014 and 2015 in a "murder-for-insurance" case, they said Saturday.

Army reservist Kirby Patricio Tan was arrested on suspicion of illegal possession of weapons. He has admitted to being involved in the murders, according to the police.

Tan is suspected of fatally shooting 32-year-old Shinsuke Toba, who ran an osteopathic clinic in Yamanashi Prefecture, west of Tokyo, on Oct. 18, 2014, and Tatsuya Nakamura, 42, an acquaintance of Toba also from Yamanashi, sometime between Aug. 31 and Sept. 1, 2015.