21:28 15 January 2017
Abe, Jokowi agree to strengthen maritime security cooperation
By Junko Horiuchi
BOGOR, Indonesia, Jan. 15, Kyodo
Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe and Indonesian President Joko "Jokowi" Widodo agreed Sunday to boost coordination on maritime security amid tension over China's military buildup in disputed waters of the South China Sea.
Japan will advance cooperation in strengthening Indonesia's maritime security, Abe told a joint press conference following his meeting with Jokowi at Bogor Palace south of Jakarta.
Abe also pitched Japan's cooperation in developing infrastructure in the Southeast Asian country, including a new port project in eastern Jakarta.
