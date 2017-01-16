Japanese fire engine maker poised to enter Myanmar

A Japanese fire engine manufacturer is seeking to distribute its fire safety products in Myanmar in partnership with a local company, capitalizing on the country's continued cooperation with Japan in improving its firefighting capability.

With support from the Japan External Trade Organization (JETRO), Nakamura Shobokagaku Co., based in Omura, Nagasaki Prefecture, demonstrated the use of household fire extinguishers at the Fire Services Department in Yangon last week in cooperation with its local partner, Peregrine Trading Co.

"The products we brought are household fire extinguishers and are designed for elderly people and children to be able to protect by themselves easily," Shinsuke Nakamura, chairman of the Japanese company, said during the demonstration Thursday. Aung Naing, managing director of Peregrine Trading, said the company expects to distribute the products within three months, saying the extinguishers are suitable for local users.