Japan's Nov. core private-sector machinery orders down 5.1% on month

Japan's core private-sector machinery orders fell a seasonally adjusted 5.1 percent in November from the previous month, the government said Monday, keeping its basic assessment intact.

The orders, which exclude those for ships and from utilities because of their volatility, totaled 833.7 billion yen ($7.3 billion), dragged down by weakness in the nonmanufacturing sector. The data is widely viewed as an indicator of future capital spending by companies.

The Cabinet Office said in its basic assessment that machinery orders had been picking up but have come to a standstill. November's gain followed a 3.3 percent fall in September and a 4.1 percent gain in October.