Inpex extends joint oil development project in Abu Dhabi

Japanese energy developer Inpex Corp. said Monday it has agreed in principle with Abu Dhabi National Oil Co. to extend the period for joint developing of two oil fields offshore of the capital of the United Arab Emirates.

The development of the Satah and Umma Al Dalkh fields, which in total produce approximately 35,000 barrels of oil per day, will be extended from March 8, 2018, to the end of 2042. Inpex's participating interest in Satah is 40 percent and it hopes to increase its share in Umma Al Dalkh from the current 12 percent to 40 percent.

Inpex's wholly-owned subsidiary Japan Oil Development Co. has been involved in the development and production of crude oil in the fields.