Central bank will continue monetary easing: BOJ chief

Bank of Japan Governor Haruhiko Kuroda said Monday that the central bank will continue monetary easing measures in a bid to achieve its 2 percent inflation goal despite falling consumer prices.

The Japanese economy remains on a moderate recovery track, Kuroda said at the bank's quarterly meeting of its branch managers.

Despite growing uncertainties about U.S. economic policies under President-elect Donald Trump, Kuroda said Japan's economy will shift to moderate expansion going forward.