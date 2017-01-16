Close

Kyodo News

January 16, 2017 13:14

12:55 16 January 2017

Central bank will continue monetary easing: BOJ chief

TOKYO, Jan. 16, Kyodo

Bank of Japan Governor Haruhiko Kuroda said Monday that the central bank will continue monetary easing measures in a bid to achieve its 2 percent inflation goal despite falling consumer prices.

The Japanese economy remains on a moderate recovery track, Kuroda said at the bank's quarterly meeting of its branch managers.

Despite growing uncertainties about U.S. economic policies under President-elect Donald Trump, Kuroda said Japan's economy will shift to moderate expansion going forward.

  • BOJ holds branch managers meeting
