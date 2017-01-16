China not to tolerate if Trump keeps his Taiwan views: official paper

An official Chinese newspaper on Monday warned U.S. President-elect Donald Trump about the possibility of Beijing taking off the gloves and bilateral ties facing serious consequences if he does not change his views on Taiwan.

"Taiwan has been off limits in China-U.S. diplomacy thanks to the understanding that it is a Pandora's box of lethal potential, and that opening it may upend the hard-earned, firmly held fundamentals governing the relationship," the China Daily said in an editorial.

"If Trump is determined to use this gambit on taking office, a period of fierce, damaging interactions will be unavoidable, as Beijing will have no choice but to take off the gloves," said the English-language daily that is often used as a channel to send messages of the Chinese government to the rest of the world.