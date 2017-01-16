Close

Kyodo News

January 16, 2017 14:44

  • Subscription
  • Japanese
  • Simplified Chinese
  • Traditional Chinese
  • Korean

more

Category

PAGE BACK

Not a subscriber? See options available.

13:16 16 January 2017

China not to tolerate if Trump keeps his Taiwan views: official paper

BEIJING, Jan. 16, Kyodo

An official Chinese newspaper on Monday warned U.S. President-elect Donald Trump about the possibility of Beijing taking off the gloves and bilateral ties facing serious consequences if he does not change his views on Taiwan.

"Taiwan has been off limits in China-U.S. diplomacy thanks to the understanding that it is a Pandora's box of lethal potential, and that opening it may upend the hard-earned, firmly held fundamentals governing the relationship," the China Daily said in an editorial.

"If Trump is determined to use this gambit on taking office, a period of fierce, damaging interactions will be unavoidable, as Beijing will have no choice but to take off the gloves," said the English-language daily that is often used as a channel to send messages of the Chinese government to the rest of the world.

To have fuller access to the Kyodo News website, it is necessary to subscribe. We offer a broad range of subscription options depending on your needs. Learn more.

Category

PAGE BACK

Slideshows

Previous

  • 1

Next

South China Sea
United Nations (Fully Accessible)
Japan-China
North Korea
Rugby Japan
Nuclear Issues
Opinion Pieces (Fully Accessible)
Video Advisory
Most Popular
  1. 12 Jan 2017N. Korea's top diplomat for Asian affairs in Beijing
  2. 11 Jan 2017Deputy editor at major publisher arrested for allegedly killing wife
  3. 12 Jan 2017Restaurant industry opposes total smoking ban ahead of 2020 Olympics
  4. 11 Jan 2017Ex-manager of Swiss Bank jailed, fined in 1MDB-related offenses
  5. 13 Jan 2017Half of sushi served in Los Angeles restaurants mislabeled: study

Copyright 2017 Kyodo News. All Rights Reserved.

News ReaderClose

Latest News

Category

Select :
All
None
  • Delete
  • Read It Later

Delete

Read It LaterClose
Select :
All
None
  • Delete